Remy Raccoon and the Lost Temple - Halloween Hijinks (Volume 1) update for 25 March 2022

Various enhancements

We've just added some enhancements to Remy Raccoon and the Lost Temple - Halloween Hijinks (Volume 1)...

Windowed mode

Toggle between fullscreen and windowed mode using ESC.

Steam achievements

There are now 22 achievements to collect :

Skull of Prosperity - Bronze

  • Collect 250 gems

Skull of Prosperity - Silver

  • Collect 500 gems

Skull of Prosperity - Gold

  • Collect 1,000 gems

Skull of Vitality - Bronze

  • Complete 3 consecutive levels without dying

Skull of Vitality - Silver

  • Complete 5 consecutive levels without dying

Skull of Vitality - Gold

  • Complete 7 consecutive levels without dying

Skull of Fate - Bronze

  • Complete 5 consecutive random levels

Skull of Fate - Silver

  • Complete 10 consecutive random levels

Skull of Fate - Gold

  • Complete 15 consecutive random levels

Skull of Enlightenment - Bronze

  • Find 1 hidden rune

Skull of Enlightenment - Silver

  • Find 3 hidden runes

Skull of Enlightenment - Gold

  • Find 5 hidden runes

Skull of Fortitude - Bronze

  • Attempt 10 levels

Skull of Fortitude - Silver

  • Attempt 20 levels

Skull of Fortitude - Gold

  • Attempt 30 levels

Skull of Discovery - Bronze

  • Complete level 3

Skull of Discovery - Silver

  • Complete level 5

Skull of Discovery - Gold

  • Complete level 10

Skull of Endurance - Bronze

  • Total of survival mode high scores - 150 gems

Skull of Endurance - Silver

  • Total of survival mode high scores - 200 gems

Skull of Endurance - Gold

  • Total of survival mode high scores - 250 gems

Skull of Dominion

  • Unlock all other skulls

IMPORTANT NOTE

Achievements earned during gameplay will be awarded from the skull page when the relevant skull unlocks.

Pricing

We've also introduced a permanent price reduction.

Enjoy ːsteamhappyː

