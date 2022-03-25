Various enhancements

We've just added some enhancements to Remy Raccoon and the Lost Temple - Halloween Hijinks (Volume 1)...
Windowed mode
Toggle between fullscreen and windowed mode using ESC.
Steam achievements
There are now 22 achievements to collect :
Skull of Prosperity - Bronze
- Collect 250 gems
Skull of Prosperity - Silver
- Collect 500 gems
Skull of Prosperity - Gold
- Collect 1,000 gems
Skull of Vitality - Bronze
- Complete 3 consecutive levels without dying
Skull of Vitality - Silver
- Complete 5 consecutive levels without dying
Skull of Vitality - Gold
- Complete 7 consecutive levels without dying
Skull of Fate - Bronze
- Complete 5 consecutive random levels
Skull of Fate - Silver
- Complete 10 consecutive random levels
Skull of Fate - Gold
- Complete 15 consecutive random levels
Skull of Enlightenment - Bronze
- Find 1 hidden rune
Skull of Enlightenment - Silver
- Find 3 hidden runes
Skull of Enlightenment - Gold
- Find 5 hidden runes
Skull of Fortitude - Bronze
- Attempt 10 levels
Skull of Fortitude - Silver
- Attempt 20 levels
Skull of Fortitude - Gold
- Attempt 30 levels
Skull of Discovery - Bronze
- Complete level 3
Skull of Discovery - Silver
- Complete level 5
Skull of Discovery - Gold
- Complete level 10
Skull of Endurance - Bronze
- Total of survival mode high scores - 150 gems
Skull of Endurance - Silver
- Total of survival mode high scores - 200 gems
Skull of Endurance - Gold
- Total of survival mode high scores - 250 gems
Skull of Dominion
- Unlock all other skulls
IMPORTANT NOTE
Achievements earned during gameplay will be awarded from the skull page when the relevant skull unlocks.
Pricing
We've also introduced a permanent price reduction.
Enjoy ːsteamhappyː
