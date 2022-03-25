 Skip to content

COGEN: Sword of Rewind / COGEN: 大鳥こはくと刻の剣 update for 25 March 2022

Update : Ver. 1.03

Update : Ver. 1.03

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.03 is now live!

・Fixed a bug where retrying at a specific point could make progress impossible
・Fixed various other bugs caused by retrying, such as one that caused constant, invisible attacks to trigger
・Minor bug fixes

