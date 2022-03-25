Update : Ver. 1.03

Update 1.03 is now live!
・Fixed a bug where retrying at a specific point could make progress impossible
・Fixed various other bugs caused by retrying, such as one that caused constant, invisible attacks to trigger
・Minor bug fixes
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Update 1.03 is now live!
・Fixed a bug where retrying at a specific point could make progress impossible
・Fixed various other bugs caused by retrying, such as one that caused constant, invisible attacks to trigger
・Minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update