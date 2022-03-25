Patch notes: v1.3.1

Patch notes v1.3.0 → v1.3.1:
- Added a loop option to customized pomodoro cycle
- Added a setting option to use incremental timer as default
- Added a pause time limitation during a single cycle
- Added a setting option to hide the pause button
- Added a setting option to toggle fishing items
- Added a setting option to adjust the environment SFX volume
- Added a switch to toggle whether counts rest cycles in the report view
- Added a few external buttons to the title screen
- Fixed a pause button not working bug
- Fixed an in-scene tip raising bug when a character is invisible
- Fixed a citizen counting bug
- Fixed a cycle report issue when it passes over a day
- Improved a few item descriptions
Changed files in this update