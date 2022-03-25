 Skip to content

The Legend of Pomodoro update for 25 March 2022

Patch notes: v1.3.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes v1.3.0 → v1.3.1:

  • Added a loop option to customized pomodoro cycle
  • Added a setting option to use incremental timer as default
  • Added a pause time limitation during a single cycle
  • Added a setting option to hide the pause button
  • Added a setting option to toggle fishing items
  • Added a setting option to adjust the environment SFX volume
  • Added a switch to toggle whether counts rest cycles in the report view
  • Added a few external buttons to the title screen
  • Fixed a pause button not working bug
  • Fixed an in-scene tip raising bug when a character is invisible
  • Fixed a citizen counting bug
  • Fixed a cycle report issue when it passes over a day
  • Improved a few item descriptions

