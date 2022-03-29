 Skip to content

Legendary Tales update for 29 March 2022

29-Mar-2022 : Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  1. Graphics Setting doesn't show up for PC without DLSS support -> Fixed

