- Fixed issue where the motion controller hand model and actual location of grab would be very different, causing jolts in controls when first grabbing.
- Made the mouse move the 3rd person camera again (requires controls added to defaults)
- Twisting the joystick in VR now controls yaw/rudder
- Fixed VR button for sprint being on wrong hand
- Seat exit hit area now shrinks down to only the ejection handle while seated, prevents accidentally exiting with motion controllers
- Updated getting into jet with quick camera fade instead of nauseating slide
- Fixed issue where re-enabling 'seated mode' wouldn't bring the seat height offset back
- Updated Jet 'startup' checklist to be better and clearer
- Improved 'water world' planet
- Pulling trigger of motion controller while grabbing onto the throttle should now launch a flare
- Made players spawn in fastest running state (sprint)
- VR main menu now considers head direction when opening
- Added 'VR Center' button to main menu
- Fixed various formatting and terminology issues with menus
- Updated Title screen menu scene for VR to include a model of the jet
- Conformed all 'Back' buttons to look the same
Project : Skyscape update for 25 March 2022
Patch 9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update