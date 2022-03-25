 Skip to content

Project : Skyscape update for 25 March 2022

Patch 9

Share · View all patches · Build 8436515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where the motion controller hand model and actual location of grab would be very different, causing jolts in controls when first grabbing.
  • Made the mouse move the 3rd person camera again (requires controls added to defaults)
  • Twisting the joystick in VR now controls yaw/rudder
  • Fixed VR button for sprint being on wrong hand
  • Seat exit hit area now shrinks down to only the ejection handle while seated, prevents accidentally exiting with motion controllers
  • Updated getting into jet with quick camera fade instead of nauseating slide
  • Fixed issue where re-enabling 'seated mode' wouldn't bring the seat height offset back
  • Updated Jet 'startup' checklist to be better and clearer
  • Improved 'water world' planet
  • Pulling trigger of motion controller while grabbing onto the throttle should now launch a flare
  • Made players spawn in fastest running state (sprint)
  • VR main menu now considers head direction when opening
  • Added 'VR Center' button to main menu
  • Fixed various formatting and terminology issues with menus
  • Updated Title screen menu scene for VR to include a model of the jet
  • Conformed all 'Back' buttons to look the same

