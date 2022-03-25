 Skip to content

DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation update for 25 March 2022

03/25 (Fri) Update - “Nostalgic Snack Selection W” starts!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”

The following will be held from 03/25 (Fri) for a limited time only.

The following is still ongoing!

For more information, please check this week's Update Info.

Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”

