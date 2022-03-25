Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.0.6 Released

Improvements
- Improved optimization
- Improved waves info
- Yellow skull now decreases shot price by 11% instead of 10%
- Now final wave stages increases movement speed as well
- Auras radius based on level increased from 1/2/3/4/5 cells to 1/2/4/8/16
- Fast mutant reworked: now there is no path through walls and priority attack of an ore mine, but health and attack value were increased
Fixes
- Fixed when Minigun, Grenade Launcher and Death Beam Gun were switched to building mode or empty hands after one shot
- Fixed when it was impossible to shoot through buildings using Railgun
- Fixed auras when radius effect doesn't works on turrets that placed higher
- Fixed when buildings sometimes was not destroyed and it brokes the game
