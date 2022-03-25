 Skip to content

Sci-Fantasy Defence update for 25 March 2022

Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.0.6 Released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Improved optimization
  • Improved waves info
  • Yellow skull now decreases shot price by 11% instead of 10%
  • Now final wave stages increases movement speed as well
  • Auras radius based on level increased from 1/2/3/4/5 cells to 1/2/4/8/16
  • Fast mutant reworked: now there is no path through walls and priority attack of an ore mine, but health and attack value were increased

Fixes

  • Fixed when Minigun, Grenade Launcher and Death Beam Gun were switched to building mode or empty hands after one shot
  • Fixed when it was impossible to shoot through buildings using Railgun
  • Fixed auras when radius effect doesn't works on turrets that placed higher
  • Fixed when buildings sometimes was not destroyed and it brokes the game

