Snapshot VR update for 25 March 2022

v2.7.0

Build 8436155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG - v2.7.0

  • We now load the map categories and map list from the cloud
    -- This means we can now add layouts to the game and new groups of layouts to the UI without releasing a new build
    -- This is a deep infrastructure change - keep an eye out for bugs!
    -- Your local map files will still appear in the Local Files tab. Everything else will be loaded from the cloud.
    -- VRML map tab updated to only show Season 2 maps
    -- 9 new maps added to the New tab
  • Fixed Quest loading spinner for map list
  • Map sides change colors after the cooldown now instead of immediately after the round ends

