CHANGELOG - v2.7.0
- We now load the map categories and map list from the cloud
-- This means we can now add layouts to the game and new groups of layouts to the UI without releasing a new build
-- This is a deep infrastructure change - keep an eye out for bugs!
-- Your local map files will still appear in the Local Files tab. Everything else will be loaded from the cloud.
-- VRML map tab updated to only show Season 2 maps
-- 9 new maps added to the New tab
- Fixed Quest loading spinner for map list
- Map sides change colors after the cooldown now instead of immediately after the round ends
Changed files in this update