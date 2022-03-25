 Skip to content

POLYGON update for 25 March 2022

Patch: 0.5.35.203

Patch: 0.5.35.203

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Changed: Scar-H damage increased from 33 to 34;

  • Changed: Scar-H rate of fire increased from 580 to 600;

  • Improved: Crouching mechanics. The camera now sits in a better position while crouched allowing the player to see more;

  • Fixed: Ammo and health boxes not working as intended;

  • Fixed: Removed the ability to gain XP and Credits in private servers;

  • Fixed: a bug that let players be kicked before reaching the intended number of votes;

  • Possibly (!) Fixed: a bug that spawned the player in ragdolled at his death position;

Join our Discord. Here we constantly hold various events with in-game awards.

You can also support us on Patreon and get unique rewards!

-Polygon Team

