Patch: 0.5.35.203

Changed: Scar-H damage increased from 33 to 34;
Changed: Scar-H rate of fire increased from 580 to 600;
Improved: Crouching mechanics. The camera now sits in a better position while crouched allowing the player to see more;
Fixed: Ammo and health boxes not working as intended;
Fixed: Removed the ability to gain XP and Credits in private servers;
Fixed: a bug that let players be kicked before reaching the intended number of votes;
Possibly (!) Fixed: a bug that spawned the player in ragdolled at his death position;
-Polygon Team
