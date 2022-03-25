 Skip to content

Friki update for 25 March 2022

Lighting And Tutorial Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8435801 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Intro screens now play
  • EMF Reader lighting is better
  • Geiger Counter should now sometimes reveal task locations, reveal ghost location, and work better for multiplayer
  • Mission Tutorial has voice lines and overall improved
  • Mission tutorial will be played for first time
  • New lighting in all levels, most rooms are fully lit.
  • Equipping items now has a sound.
  • Fixed missing door frame collision on Pleasant Ridge Road.
  • Fixed some light switches not functioning on Lake Martin Road.
  • Fixed some items missing interaction sounds.

Changed files in this update

