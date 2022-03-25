- Intro screens now play
- EMF Reader lighting is better
- Geiger Counter should now sometimes reveal task locations, reveal ghost location, and work better for multiplayer
- Mission Tutorial has voice lines and overall improved
- Mission tutorial will be played for first time
- New lighting in all levels, most rooms are fully lit.
- Equipping items now has a sound.
- Fixed missing door frame collision on Pleasant Ridge Road.
- Fixed some light switches not functioning on Lake Martin Road.
- Fixed some items missing interaction sounds.
Friki update for 25 March 2022
Lighting And Tutorial Improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
