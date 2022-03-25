 Skip to content

Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord update for 25 March 2022

The Last Warlord Version Patch No. 141 Update Notice （V1.0.0.3406）

Share · View all patches · Build 8435797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This new updates as follow: (3/25 3:00 pm.)
1.Optimization
1.) Canceled in-game decoration about Chinese New Year;
2.) Optimized auto formation that the officer in task would not be chosen automatically, but could be by manually

2.Bug fixing
1.) Fixed the problem that the in-game Cheating is not closed when player has closed the function in Settings;
2.) Fixed the crash problem about Black Tortoise releasing skill;
3.) Fixed the error that the target cannot be selected due to check ‘Troops’;
4.) Fixed the bug of free officers.

Changed files in this update

Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord 20170120 Depot 577231
