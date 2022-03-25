 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mini Matches update for 25 March 2022

Patch notes for 1.0.15

Share · View all patches · Build 8435644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mini Matches version 1.0.15 is live!

The following bugs have been fixed:

  • Fixed issue with phantom collisions after ship being destroyed in Protect Your Boundary. (Paddle was becoming a negative size if you let too many asteroids past.)
  • Fixed bug where restarting game from menu causes freeze (Second time lucky)
  • Fixed z-fighting on the match countdown with 4 players in the lobby
  • Resolutions in the options menu had horizontal and vertical swapped
  • Fixed bug where AI would sometimes stop working in Don't Touch Anything

There are some new changes:

  • Show rankings in volleyball

Changed files in this update

Mini Matches Windows32 Content Depot 941891
  • Loading history…
Mini Matches Windows64 Content Depot 941892
  • Loading history…
Mini Matches MacOS Content Depot 941893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.