Patch notes for 1.0.15

Mini Matches version 1.0.15 is live!
The following bugs have been fixed:
- Fixed issue with phantom collisions after ship being destroyed in Protect Your Boundary. (Paddle was becoming a negative size if you let too many asteroids past.)
- Fixed bug where restarting game from menu causes freeze (Second time lucky)
- Fixed z-fighting on the match countdown with 4 players in the lobby
- Resolutions in the options menu had horizontal and vertical swapped
- Fixed bug where AI would sometimes stop working in Don't Touch Anything
There are some new changes:
- Show rankings in volleyball
Changed files in this update