V0.116 - AI Reworks & Riveting Rivets

Continuing on with the smaller updates. Got carried away with some AI work this time.
Additions
- Vehicles in formations now aim in the same direction as the leader.
- AIs now fire if they're aiming at any part of their target, instead of only on the exact point they're aiming at.
Making them more likely to fire if you're passing by them quickly.
- Vehicles now have a number identifier at the end of the name. Helps to tell them apart in messages.
- Added a temporary solution to increase traction of roadwheels.
- Added a rivet part. Wanted to hold off on these for performance reasons - until people started using much more intensive parts as rivets.
These should let you cover your tank without taking a big performance hit. Unfortunately, the optimized approach doesn't let you change the spacing.
Instead of changing the size, scaling will change the number of rivets in the line you're placing, with resizing options moved to a menu accessed by selecting the rivets.
Ideally there will be a generator to do this for you later on, this will do until then.
Fixes
- Allies no longer execute other allies if they have the nerve to get between them and the enemy. Only works at close range (~100m), friendly fire may still happen at long range.
- Fixed enemies not spawning on 'Fields' scenario sometimes.
- Fixed attached parts on spawned vehicles having both left and right mirrors, mainly fenders.
- Fixed Sherman mantlet not scaling at all, introduced in V0.115. Scaling in individual axes is still disabled for this one.
- Fixed duplicated custom decals not saving correctly, causing them to reset to the default decal when they're loaded.
- Stopped hull/turret smoothing issues from imported models causing spawned ally vehicles to be left incomplete, lowering performance until the level is exited.
- Stopped the SU-85 & round mantlets separating from their base at low scales.
- Fixed pickup hitboxes not matching the scale of all mantlets.
- Pressing play will now destroy all parts further than 20m from the vehicle - fixes some physics issues.
- Fixed generated fenders having gaps above a certain section length.
- Prevented pausing causing an open order menu from sticking on screen until you gave another order.
- Fixed load time indicator giving an incorrect time estimate with low efficiency loaders. The displayed load time wouldn't change but the timer would go down slower.
Changed
- Completely overhauled the AI, they now make more decisions based on their current situation and take steps to improve their offensive & defensive effectiveness.
Tanks will start pulling back when they are taking too many hits or they meet an overwhelming force.
In general, battles will now be slower paced. More interesting situations should happen more frequently. The rework also prepares target detection and prioritization for multiple gunners.
- AIs will now stop to fire at long range, increasing their accuracy. This doesn't happen in formations.
- Improved AI pathfinding around knocked out and immobilized vehicles.
- Cycling through team vehicles (</>) now follows the order of your current formation, if you're in one. Useful for cycling through convoys.
- AI Orders are now completely disabled without a radioman.
- Radiomen can now function without antennas, but only to within 50m. Antennas extend the range to anywhere in the battlefield.
- Reintroduced 'Attack' and 'Defend' commands.
Attacking vehicles will try and flank their enemies, flanking to different areas around their target if they're not penetrating.
Defending vehicles will hold and face their target.
Using these will make the affected vehicles exit their current formation.
- 'Move to Position' orders now reset the rest turret direction to straight ahead.
- Doors are now blown off on hatches which don't get flameout effects due to the 'effects per vehicle' limit.
- Increased AI range error. AIs will be less accurate at long range.
- Reworked 'Railroad' mission to be more interesting and provide more cover, especially fun at 200% battle size.
- Essentials checklist no longer displays required numbers "(0/1)" if only 1 is required (all of them currently).
- Increased HVSS (2nd suspension type) stiffness by 20%.
- Spread out the spawn points on "Silent Border" scenario.
- Reduced view range of allies on "Silent Border" scenario.
Optimizations
- Lowered physics and AI resource use of knocked out vehicles.
