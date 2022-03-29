-
Added a new talent "Great Sword" to great Sword
-
Fixed a bug where the shadow Matrix talent reduced the damage of most moves with longlance
-
Fixed a bug where dual blades would stop in mid-air when attacking some enemies
-
Optimize some special effects
-
Fix some text errors
-
Translate the missing text
-
Increased the displacement distance of the first strike of some weapons, and the animation displacement distance of "One Strike Superman" plus
-
"One Strike Superman" will now overwrite all normal attacks
EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 29 March 2022
Version 0.92.3492 Update Notice
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update