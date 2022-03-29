 Skip to content

EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 29 March 2022

Version 0.92.3492 Update Notice

Build 8435338 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added a new talent "Great Sword" to great Sword

  2. Fixed a bug where the shadow Matrix talent reduced the damage of most moves with longlance

  3. Fixed a bug where dual blades would stop in mid-air when attacking some enemies

  4. Optimize some special effects

  5. Fix some text errors

  6. Translate the missing text

  7. Increased the displacement distance of the first strike of some weapons, and the animation displacement distance of "One Strike Superman" plus

  8. "One Strike Superman" will now overwrite all normal attacks

