 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Supernova Tactics Playtest update for 25 March 2022

Improved Tutorials Added

Share · View all patches · Build 8435220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If there are aspects of the game you still find unclear with the new tutorials, or have any issues with them please let me know. Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Supernova Tactics Playtest Content Depot 1863231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.