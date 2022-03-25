If there are aspects of the game you still find unclear with the new tutorials, or have any issues with them please let me know. Thanks!
Supernova Tactics Playtest update for 25 March 2022
Improved Tutorials Added
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
If there are aspects of the game you still find unclear with the new tutorials, or have any issues with them please let me know. Thanks!
Changed files in this update