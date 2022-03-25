Update 0.5.9 Patch Notes

Hey there!
Before we begin with the patch notes, i would like to ask you to join our Discord Server to take active part in our game development! Every suggestion and feedback is appreciated!
If you would like to see the game in your language and want to help with the translations, you can message us on Discord!
Thanks for playing!
--
Patch Notes
- Added a new "Fast start" option which speeds up the countdown when starting a level
- UI improvements
- Fixed a bug in which a slower leaderboard time could be uploaded when the player temporarily loses their internet connection while playing
- Localization fixes
