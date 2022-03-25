- Increased ship behavior settings (keep range, flank) to update every second from 15 seconds for a more responsive feel.
- Selection hand menu behavior button now highlights when ship is not on default settings.
- Captain profiles in the fleet setup can now be selected with eyescan hover + trigger/grip instead of pure physical contact and only trigger.
- Removed leftover heavy log reporting
BattleGroupVR update for 25 March 2022
Ship Behavior Settings + Captain Profile Eyescan Grab
Patchnotes via Steam Community
