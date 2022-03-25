 Skip to content

BattleGroupVR update for 25 March 2022

Ship Behavior Settings + Captain Profile Eyescan Grab

Share · View all patches · Build 8434954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased ship behavior settings (keep range, flank) to update every second from 15 seconds for a more responsive feel.
  • Selection hand menu behavior button now highlights when ship is not on default settings.
  • Captain profiles in the fleet setup can now be selected with eyescan hover + trigger/grip instead of pure physical contact and only trigger.
  • Removed leftover heavy log reporting

Changed files in this update

BattleGroupVR Content Depot 1178781
