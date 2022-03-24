Game Hotfix

Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where controllers could not navigate to the body or head slots.
- Fixed an issue where pre-crafted survivor specific items would show up in the crafting menu changing survivors.
- Fixed a memory leak when creatures knock items out of your inventory.
- Fixed an issue where the “Do you want to play with a controller” would popup in-game in a non-responsive state.
- Fixed a crash when rejoining a server with a delayed hound wave.
- Fixed a rare crash with Beeboxes.
- Added a fix to prevent the Status Announcements mod from crashing.
- Added another fix to prevent some mods from crashing on load.
- Fixed the missing texture on the Loyal Rusted Scythe skin.
- Fixed the rarity on previous Login Bonus skins from Loyal to Timeless now that the Loyal version is available on the Klei Rewards site.
Note for Modders:
- PlayerHud:IsControllerCraftingOpen() is deprecated.
- Please switch to using PlayerHud:IsCraftingOpen() or look into the usage of PlayerController:IsEnabled() if you would like to support actions while the crafting menu is open but not while the player is typing in the search box.
- AddRecipe2’s config parameter should be optional again.
