Don't Starve Together update for 24 March 2022

Game Hotfix

Build 8434754

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where controllers could not navigate to the body or head slots.
  • Fixed an issue where pre-crafted survivor specific items would show up in the crafting menu changing survivors.
  • Fixed a memory leak when creatures knock items out of your inventory.
  • Fixed an issue where the “Do you want to play with a controller” would popup in-game in a non-responsive state.
  • Fixed a crash when rejoining a server with a delayed hound wave.
  • Fixed a rare crash with Beeboxes.
  • Added a fix to prevent the Status Announcements mod from crashing.
  • Added another fix to prevent some mods from crashing on load.
  • Fixed the missing texture on the Loyal Rusted Scythe skin.
  • Fixed the rarity on previous Login Bonus skins from Loyal to Timeless now that the Loyal version is available on the Klei Rewards site.

Note for Modders:

  • PlayerHud:IsControllerCraftingOpen() is deprecated.
  • Please switch to using PlayerHud:IsCraftingOpen() or look into the usage of PlayerController:IsEnabled() if you would like to support actions while the crafting menu is open but not while the player is typing in the search box.
  • AddRecipe2’s config parameter should be optional again.

