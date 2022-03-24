24 Mar 22 Early Access Build

- fix for the recent Leaders deselecting themselves when a stack fires bug.
- fixed a bug with damage check math sometimes not working when the die modifiers canceled out to 0.
- fixed targeting mode action buttons migrating out of the window on the second prompt in a sequence.
- Scenario Editor: added new special-use victory conditions 'VP needed (no text in condition window)' and 'VP for more hexes in category' which is not a condition itself, but a way to award VP checked by another condition.
- Scenario Editor: added setup restriction '> 2 hexes from Enemy'.
- Scenario Editor: added SSR Danger Close (no airstrike targets within 2 hexes of friendly units).
- Scenario Editor: added unit group attribute 'other UG delay arrival'.
