 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Skullgirls 2nd Encore update for 24 March 2022

Beta Mode Update [2022-03-24]

Share · View all patches · Build 8434530 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, this is Jesse. I hope you're having a good day!

We have a small update here that addresses a notable bug from yesterday's release. We're also adding one of the final pieces of content for Umbrella's full release: her Season 1 Pass exclusive palette!

THE BOARDWALK
  • Fixes a bug where Boardwalk was causing the game to crash on Mac/Linux.
UMBRELLA
  • The Season 1 Pass Exclusive Palette for Umbrella added! Palette 30 - Skullgirl Umbrella
  • Special logic for Umbrella becomes active if you use Alt VO and Palette 30 at the same time. Get the full Skullgirl Umbrella experience!

This update represents one of the last bits of new content before Umbrella's official release on Steam and PS4. We'll have more news about that release very soon!

(Build version 3.3.21)

Changed files in this update

Skullgirls Windows Depot 245171
  • Loading history…
Skullgirls Mac Depot 245178
  • Loading history…
Skullgirls Linux Depot 245179
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.