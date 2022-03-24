Beta Mode Update [2022-03-24]

Hello everyone, this is Jesse. I hope you're having a good day!
We have a small update here that addresses a notable bug from yesterday's release. We're also adding one of the final pieces of content for Umbrella's full release: her Season 1 Pass exclusive palette!
THE BOARDWALK
- Fixes a bug where Boardwalk was causing the game to crash on Mac/Linux.
UMBRELLA
- The Season 1 Pass Exclusive Palette for Umbrella added! Palette 30 - Skullgirl Umbrella
- Special logic for Umbrella becomes active if you use Alt VO and Palette 30 at the same time. Get the full Skullgirl Umbrella experience!
This update represents one of the last bits of new content before Umbrella's official release on Steam and PS4. We'll have more news about that release very soon!
(Build version 3.3.21)
Changed files in this update