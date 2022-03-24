1.5 Update! Streamer Mode Introduced + New/Alt Scenes

Some of ya'll went deep to find those visual glitches, and we've got you! Visual glitches have been taken out, and a slew of sneaky typos have been nixed. Because of how easy this was, we were able to focus on new features!
-
Streamer Mode! On every run except True Ending, you can skip the first 3 or so hours to get to the more general audience appropriate parts of the plot, with the slow burn being summed up in cheeky little sentences. You should be able to start character routes sooner than later if you go with Streamer Mode. If you decide to choose "Explorer Mode" for the slow burn and learn more about the world and its characters, the game proceeds as normal.
-
New OC for Most of You! A fan's character has entered the world of Xal! You'll see her right at the very start of the game. We hope you enjoy Piaxa. She's adorable. Thank you for your support!
-
Alt dialogue for a few scenes Xanamae. No matter the mode, had her dialogue shortened even more. This time only partly because of how wordy she is! This time, it's because Hilde covers her lore drop.
-
Hilde Covers Humans Lying. You're potentially introduced to Furnell early as Hilde's first mandatory lecture now focuses on the ability to lie, and not organs or anything else. Consequently, the lecture is far shorter.
I hope you all keep enjoying the game! Please don't forget to leave a review~! <3
-John
Changed files in this update