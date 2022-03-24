- Fixed RagePower Guarded Stance never reseting rounds used.
- Added Half-Elf Multitalented.
- Added Rage Powers Renewed Vigor, Rolling Dodge, Surprise Accuracy.
- Added Gnome Obsessive.
- Added Selective Channeling (Finally).
- Fixed a crash with wands.
- Fixed an editor undo/redo error.
D20 Dungeons update for 24 March 2022
v1.37.4 (March 24, 2022)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
