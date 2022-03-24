 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

D20 Dungeons update for 24 March 2022

v1.37.4 (March 24, 2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 8434481 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed RagePower Guarded Stance never reseting rounds used.
  • Added Half-Elf Multitalented.
  • Added Rage Powers Renewed Vigor, Rolling Dodge, Surprise Accuracy.
  • Added Gnome Obsessive.
  • Added Selective Channeling (Finally).
  • Fixed a crash with wands.
  • Fixed an editor undo/redo error.

Changed files in this update

core_data Depot 1045391
  • Loading history…
windows Depot 1045392
  • Loading history…
A0 Depot 1045393
  • Loading history…
T0 Depot 1045394
  • Loading history…
A1 Depot 1045395
  • Loading history…
A2 Depot 1045396
  • Loading history…
Editor Depot 1045397
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.