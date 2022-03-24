- Added Instructions on how to exit a seat for the first time a player sits.
- It is now possible to skip to the next Mission when in an intermission from the in-game menu.
- Default Smooth turning speed increased from Slowest to Medium. For in ship movement
- Remapping you aim settings no longer makes it not possible to turn in the ship
- Movement Input blocked while operating the floating menu in the ship
- The stampcard in "Clocking Out" is held less weird by the player.
- Fixed Issue where Neberu would be holding her hand out for the stampcard early after bringing the watch to Hans.
- Fixed a issue in "Bump in the Night" where interacting with a vent while a character was speaking could block progression
- Characters Lipsync correctly for words with 's in them
- Fixed floating rocks appearing in the hole of some launch tunnels in campaign missions
- Removed many floating rocks from the final tunnel in "Dissolution"
- Fixed AI Controlled grinders in hoverbrawl being unable to move after respawning in hoverbrawl
- Fixed some lighting issues with the voxyball in Hoverbrawl
- Fixed an issue where a grinders arm would get stuck in a specific rotation after getting damaged
- Fixed an issue where your grinder in the hangar would display as missing all limbs despite not losing all limbs.
- Added support for L-VPC Throttle MT-50CM3
Vox Machinae update for 24 March 2022
Update notes for patch 1.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update