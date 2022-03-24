 Skip to content

Vox Machinae update for 24 March 2022

Update notes for patch 1.0.6

Build 8434245

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Instructions on how to exit a seat for the first time a player sits.
  • It is now possible to skip to the next Mission when in an intermission from the in-game menu.
  • Default Smooth turning speed increased from Slowest to Medium. For in ship movement
  • Remapping you aim settings no longer makes it not possible to turn in the ship
  • Movement Input blocked while operating the floating menu in the ship
  • The stampcard in "Clocking Out" is held less weird by the player.
  • Fixed Issue where Neberu would be holding her hand out for the stampcard early after bringing the watch to Hans.
  • Fixed a issue in "Bump in the Night" where interacting with a vent while a character was speaking could block progression
  • Characters Lipsync correctly for words with 's in them
  • Fixed floating rocks appearing in the hole of some launch tunnels in campaign missions
  • Removed many floating rocks from the final tunnel in "Dissolution"
  • Fixed AI Controlled grinders in hoverbrawl being unable to move after respawning in hoverbrawl
  • Fixed some lighting issues with the voxyball in Hoverbrawl
  • Fixed an issue where a grinders arm would get stuck in a specific rotation after getting damaged
  • Fixed an issue where your grinder in the hangar would display as missing all limbs despite not losing all limbs.
  • Added support for L-VPC Throttle MT-50CM3

Changed files in this update

