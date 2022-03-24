1.0.11 Patch

Updates
General
- Added more notes about hotkeys into the attack circle pin GUI
- Fixed a bug where the breeding selector was visible for 1 map if you loaded from an older save.
- Added indicator that shows a hive is no longer spawning.
- Added a percentage nutrient penalty text to show you how much your selected spawns cost.
- Can now toggle hive spawning with Right Click.
Balance
- Reduced the attack range of impossible units by .5.
- Reduced attack frequency on impossible (was every 30 seconds now every 40 seconds).
- Reduced the amount of humans who will attack on impossible from 20% -> 13%
Changed files in this update