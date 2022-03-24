 Skip to content

Buggos update for 24 March 2022

1.0.11 Patch

1.0.11 Patch

Build 8434085

General

  • Added more notes about hotkeys into the attack circle pin GUI
  • Fixed a bug where the breeding selector was visible for 1 map if you loaded from an older save.
  • Added indicator that shows a hive is no longer spawning.
  • Added a percentage nutrient penalty text to show you how much your selected spawns cost.
  • Can now toggle hive spawning with Right Click.

Balance

  • Reduced the attack range of impossible units by .5.
  • Reduced attack frequency on impossible (was every 30 seconds now every 40 seconds).
  • Reduced the amount of humans who will attack on impossible from 20% -> 13%

