Patch 1.02

Here is a larger group of changes and fixes for issues that wonderful players made me aware of on our discord.
Level select screen now indicates which level you are currently on.
Enemies would have a slight chance to clip out of the fight areas in the big library floor, leaving the player unable to finish the fight. Enemies are no longer have to be killed to finish the fight if they are outside the gate.
The bonus level (currently the only one) would not load properly. This has been fixed. You can play it now.
The bird box would not release enough birds, meaning that you could kill all the birds and be trapped forever. It now releases many, many more birds.
Nibblers could be stuck floating in the air after jumping off the player's body, if they were too high in the air. The player cannot jump anymore when being attacked by nibblers.
- I also made nibblers more forgiving; less nibblers can be on your body at once, and it's harder for them to catch you. You still should not be able to wander around in the dark without instantly dying.
- The game now awards all necessary chapter achievements at once if you skip ahead using the Floor Select screen.
