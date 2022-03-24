 Skip to content

Escape The Pacific update for 24 March 2022

Alpha 59.E1 - Hotfix 1

Escape The Pacific update for 24 March 2022

Alpha 59.E1 - Hotfix 1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,

A new Hotfix (1) for Alpha 59.E1 (experimental) is now available!

Changelog:

  1. Fixed an issue where dragging/moving an object was duplicated (after save/load) instead of being dragged/moved

Previous fixes:

  1. Fixed an issue where the game hang up at startup, freezing the loading bar (loading pre-A59.E1 save)
  2. Fixed an issue where equipping multiple Small Sticks, Long Sticks, Palm Fronds was causing the objects to behave incorrectly when dropped (ghosting in hand, not accessible, not placed in hand correctly etc.)
  3. Fixed an issue where picking up multiple Small Sticks, Long Sticks, Palm Fronds would land straight into the Inventory instead of the hand
  4. Fixed an issue where the notification text "Collides: " was not displaying the correct name of the colliding objects
  5. Fixed an issue where the "fastened" state of Rudders, Sail Masts and Sails was resetted upon saving/loading the game
  6. Fixed an issue where it was not possible to hit spawned objects without having to move them first
  7. Fixed an issue where starting "FastSail" was not possible in certain scenarios

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.

