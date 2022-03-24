 Skip to content

Born Into Fear update for 24 March 2022

Update: 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8433583

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Blocked access to underground in houses 111, and 107 after player completes chores until they pick up the gold star. (this will only apply to new save, please don't forget your gold stars lol)

  • Fixed a major typo in the journal (this will only apply to new saves) house 110 is essential. NOT 112. We're sorry for the confusion this may have caused.

  • Made Underground Button's on or off state more clear.

  • Hid some mistakes that were left visible towards the end of the game.

  • Added more notes to reminders (this will only apply to new saves)

  • Fixed issue where the save game object's name wouldn't appear.

Changed files in this update

Born Into Fear Content Depot 1705931
