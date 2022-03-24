 Skip to content

MegaFactory Titan update for 24 March 2022

Hotfix 0.1.6.5

0.1.6.5 (3/24/2022)

  • Game continues rendering and ticking even if window loses focus.
  • Buy Land button only shows up where the mouse hovers. Much cleaner UI, and no longer a performance problem.
  • Buy Land button informs of the current land's owner if applicable.
  • Quartz can now be directly converted into Land Reclamation (adds an easy resource sink for quartz).
  • Pirate units have a spawn cap now.
  • Bug fix - Minimap and resource view fog-of-war color different from default color.
  • Bug fix - Multiple unit spawnings no longer spawn on top of each other.
  • Bug fix - Building tubes into corners works again.
  • Bug fix - Sorting House interactions with Overflow Destination corrected.
  • Bug fix - Large Sorting House can be upgraded same as regular Sorting House.
  • Bug fix - Bad strings fixed.
  • Performance - Vastly improved performance of factories with thousands of colliding resources in-flight in tubes.
  • Performance - Sprawling tube setup render performance improved.
  • Performance - Pirate vehicle perf improved some.
  • Performance - Building placement time reduced in late game.

