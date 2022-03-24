 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest update for 24 March 2022

Update Notes for 3.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8433212 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Chaos Lords,

This is a hotfix patch to resolve some critical issues

  • Fixed an issue causing alliance item assist sliders to fill when they shouldn't.
  • Fixed an issue where going to a research would sometimes cause the window to scroll to the top instead of the target research.
  • Fixed an issue where the Warlord load would not get accounted for properly when selecting Max Gather Yield for gathering.
  • Fixed some issues where prices would not display correctly.
  • Removed the idle prompt for the herdstone structure until it is level 15.
  • Crash fixes

Changed files in this update

Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest PC Depot 1144171
  • Loading history…
Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest Mac Depot 1144172
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.