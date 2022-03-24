Update Notes for 3.4.2

Hi Chaos Lords,
This is a hotfix patch to resolve some critical issues
- Fixed an issue causing alliance item assist sliders to fill when they shouldn't.
- Fixed an issue where going to a research would sometimes cause the window to scroll to the top instead of the target research.
- Fixed an issue where the Warlord load would not get accounted for properly when selecting Max Gather Yield for gathering.
- Fixed some issues where prices would not display correctly.
- Removed the idle prompt for the herdstone structure until it is level 15.
- Crash fixes
Changed files in this update