Knights of the Deep - 0.62

Sorry for not being active these days, I've been solving other issues.
Team GameMode will come soon!
- Removed all the Staffs that doesn't work (Still needs to make the logic)
- Removed some placeholder sounds (Sometimes it plays)
- Adjusted how many times the Player Status on the Server will refresh
- Added music to the game! 🎵
(Press Numpad +/- to change the music. We made this little system to see how many will be approved and which will better fit for the game)
- Added image to each map you select on the Host Menu
Changed files in this update