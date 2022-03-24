 Skip to content

Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 24 March 2022

Knights of the Deep - 0.62

Share · View all patches · Build 8432667

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for not being active these days, I've been solving other issues.
Team GameMode will come soon!

  • Removed all the Staffs that doesn't work (Still needs to make the logic)
  • Removed some placeholder sounds (Sometimes it plays)
  • Adjusted how many times the Player Status on the Server will refresh
  • Added music to the game! 🎵
    (Press Numpad +/- to change the music. We made this little system to see how many will be approved and which will better fit for the game)
  • Added image to each map you select on the Host Menu

Changed files in this update

Knights of the Deep Playtest Content Depot 1902381
  • Loading history…
