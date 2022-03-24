- Added custom window resizing.
- Reverted change to shadows that might have reduced performance.
- Fix text cursor drawing off into the sunset if you have two lines in the player chat textbox.
- Add hit indicators showing direction the damage is coming from.
- When playing multiplayer games other player's health is now visible on the HUD
- Aiming at players will show their gamertag.
- Crafting list will no longer auto-sort if an item is discovered or no longer craftable.
- Screwdriver secondary will now remove blocks instead of breaking them.
- Screwdriver durability cost for block removal reduced.
- Potential fix for zombie desyncs.
- Fix for crash if a zombie attack wave is spawned near the edge of the map.
Deadburg update for 24 March 2022
1.5.1 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
