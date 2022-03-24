 Skip to content

Deadburg update for 24 March 2022

1.5.1 Patch Notes

  • Added custom window resizing.
  • Reverted change to shadows that might have reduced performance.
  • Fix text cursor drawing off into the sunset if you have two lines in the player chat textbox.
  • Add hit indicators showing direction the damage is coming from.
  • When playing multiplayer games other player's health is now visible on the HUD
  • Aiming at players will show their gamertag.
  • Crafting list will no longer auto-sort if an item is discovered or no longer craftable.
  • Screwdriver secondary will now remove blocks instead of breaking them.
  • Screwdriver durability cost for block removal reduced.
  • Potential fix for zombie desyncs.
  • Fix for crash if a zombie attack wave is spawned near the edge of the map.

