- Sea Buzzard has now been upgraded to the new rudder physics
- Fury jet boat has now been upgraded to the new rudder physics - except it's a jet boat and doesn't have a rudder!
- Jupiter updated to new rudder physics
- Fixed a bug where the A.I. traffic could sometimes appear upside down or sticking vertically out of the water.
- Fixed a bug where the A.I. traffic would get stuck at a way point when very far away from the player.
Powerboat VR update for 24 March 2022
Boat Rudder Update & General Fixes
