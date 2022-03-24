 Skip to content

Powerboat VR update for 24 March 2022

Boat Rudder Update & General Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Sea Buzzard has now been upgraded to the new rudder physics
  2. Fury jet boat has now been upgraded to the new rudder physics - except it's a jet boat and doesn't have a rudder!
  3. Jupiter updated to new rudder physics
  4. Fixed a bug where the A.I. traffic could sometimes appear upside down or sticking vertically out of the water.
  5. Fixed a bug where the A.I. traffic would get stuck at a way point when very far away from the player.

Changed files in this update

Powerboat VR Content Depot 1470271
