 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Terra Randoma update for 24 March 2022

Version 0.74.22

Share · View all patches · Build 8432126 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everybody,
Here is small balance and gameplay update.

  • Captains now pay per enemies defeated at the ship battlemap. Hero can also haggle with him and get more gold.
  • Reduced the maximum number of enemies that you encounter at level 3 on the overworld from four to three. Four or more enemies will start to come up at level 4 onwards.
  • Changed the outfit of city guard captain to differentiate it from the normal city guards.
  • Changed vial of bee polen price from 100 to 200 coins.

Changed files in this update

Terra Randoma Content Depot 1120401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.