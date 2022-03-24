Version 0.74.22

Hi everybody,
Here is small balance and gameplay update.
- Captains now pay per enemies defeated at the ship battlemap. Hero can also haggle with him and get more gold.
- Reduced the maximum number of enemies that you encounter at level 3 on the overworld from four to three. Four or more enemies will start to come up at level 4 onwards.
- Changed the outfit of city guard captain to differentiate it from the normal city guards.
- Changed vial of bee polen price from 100 to 200 coins.
Changed files in this update