Smart Factory Tycoon: Beginnings update for 24 March 2022

Small Update #18

Build 8432028 · Last edited by Wendy

Hi everyone,

[v0.1096]

  • Tiles-visibility-design is changed (during garden-objects placement).
  • Hover over info is added to Economy&Statistics.
    (Calculation of machine maintenance and robot maintenance can be found on Economy&Statistics Section and Help-Economy Section)
  • Tutorial update for sustainability (extra step for Sustainability)
  • Plant trees in your gardens to increase your sustainability (2 x Tree1)
  • (Purchase wind turbines and solar panels to reduce electricity costs and increase your sustainability)
  • (Machines, chargers, lubricators and robots decrease your sustainability.)
  • Tutorial update for Durability explanation
  • If you choose high durability raw-material, you'll get more XP but less profit.
  • If you want to earn more money, you should choose low durability levels.
  • New shortcuts (Machines, Advanced Machines, Robots Room, Garden, Construction, Edit/Demolish Tool) are added to Options-Controls.
  • Shortcuts are visible on HUD.
  • Day-Night cycle is off by default.

Please keep reporting if you see anything!
Thanks so much for all the support!

TR Games

