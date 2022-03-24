Small Update #18

Hi everyone,
[v0.1096]
- Tiles-visibility-design is changed (during garden-objects placement).
- Hover over info is added to Economy&Statistics.
(Calculation of machine maintenance and robot maintenance can be found on Economy&Statistics Section and Help-Economy Section)
- Tutorial update for sustainability (extra step for Sustainability)
- Plant trees in your gardens to increase your sustainability (2 x Tree1)
- (Purchase wind turbines and solar panels to reduce electricity costs and increase your sustainability)
- (Machines, chargers, lubricators and robots decrease your sustainability.)
- Tutorial update for Durability explanation
- If you choose high durability raw-material, you'll get more XP but less profit.
- If you want to earn more money, you should choose low durability levels.
- New shortcuts (Machines, Advanced Machines, Robots Room, Garden, Construction, Edit/Demolish Tool) are added to Options-Controls.
- Shortcuts are visible on HUD.
- Day-Night cycle is off by default.
Please keep reporting if you see anything!
Thanks so much for all the support!
TR Games
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1755300/Smart_Factory_Tycoon/
