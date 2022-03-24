Update v. 2022.03.24.0 (Char Select Menu)

NEW:
- New character select menu
(This change had to be made because the previous character selection concept was not optimized for more than 10 originally planned fighters; the new version, in near future, will allow customization in character select menu; the graphics are temporary)
- Menu navigation audio (content is not the final version, wip)
TWEAK:
- Further tweaks of the blade collision system
- Weapon inertia tweaks (all characters)
- Kalkstein: can now deal damage through the weak part of the opponent's blade
- Kalkstein: sword tip range tweaks
- Marie: sword tip range tweaks
Changed files in this update