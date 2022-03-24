 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hellish Quart update for 24 March 2022

Update v. 2022.03.24.0 (Char Select Menu)

Share · View all patches · Build 8431451 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW:

  • New character select menu
    (This change had to be made because the previous character selection concept was not optimized for more than 10 originally planned fighters; the new version, in near future, will allow customization in character select menu; the graphics are temporary)
  • Menu navigation audio (content is not the final version, wip)

TWEAK:

  • Further tweaks of the blade collision system
  • Weapon inertia tweaks (all characters)
  • Kalkstein: can now deal damage through the weak part of the opponent's blade
  • Kalkstein: sword tip range tweaks
  • Marie: sword tip range tweaks

Changed files in this update

Hellish Quart Content Depot 1000361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.