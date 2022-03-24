Version 1.1 (Spring Update)

This spring, I focused on Tutorials and first levels as Route 01 or Sheleg Mount.
Making a clearer and simplier experience for the player, I focused on optimisation and major issues fixes too. Even if you have finished the game, don't hesitate to try one more time and discover a whole new Sheleg World! Summer Update is now planned, follow my Discord for more infos, but... never forget to..
Fuel it up ~
[Patch Note 1.1 - [Spring 2021]
Tutorials
- Improved Fight Tutorial : You will now see multiple widgets indicating you what input to use for each basic abilities.
- Nerfed Big Knife fight. Removed spikes at arena's bottom. You will now just fall from the arena and no longer die.
- Fixed an issue that made Holograms enemies to stay after death.
Route 01
- Improved landscapes.
- Replaced the little fire cave by a more linear platform puzzle.
- Removed Big Knives.
Sheleg Mount
- Revamped Sheleg Mount : A brand new Sheleg Village model has replaced the old houses ones.
The second part and second village have been deleted, the Train Station and GlaGla Road entrance have been changed and replaced. You will be able to access the Train Station from the new Main Village. The GlaGla Road entrance is now on top of GlaGla Cave.
- Reworked GlaGla Cave : The Bridge machine are now more easy to find, the cave has been divided in two part. The second cave part is no longer accessible, even with the HeavyWeight.
- Reworked GlaGla Lake : You will still be able to get into the empty lake, but the new mission is in the Swift Knife camp. You will still need to Overcharge some machines with the Engineer. The quest is now more straight forward and machines are less dispatched.
- Fixed an issue that made Sheleg world water to trigger an animation loop when the mission is achieved.
Sheleg Temple
- Improved the water puzzle.
- Improved the Boss invisible wall.
Yetsirah Fight
- Improved Yetsirah Arena.
- Fixed some Yestirah navmesh issues.
Options
- Added an Option menu in Main Menu scene.
- Added functionalities in Option Inventory window.
- Added an Input to skip cinematics.
- Added a Quick Save Input.
Fixes
- Mitigated an issue that caused the game to crash when the Engineer dies. Now the game freezes for 2 or 3 seconds. I'll try to fix it totally for the Summer update.
- Fixed some Inventory issues.
