Thanks reporting some bugs in the Steam forum! With this update we fixed the following:
- Fixed an issue with the quick menu disappearing.
- Fixed a bug where the progress files carried over from previous versions of the game.
- Achievements are now unlocking on Steam.
We had to fix an issue regarding the saves directory, which unfortunately reset all progress.
To get back your progress go to
C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Roaming\RenPy
and copy files from the folder named "TR-1604850244"
to the one named "COTTR"
Changed files in this update