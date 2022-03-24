Share · View all patches · Build 8431043 · Last edited 24 March 2022 – 12:32:16 UTC by Wendy

Thanks reporting some bugs in the Steam forum! With this update we fixed the following:

Fixed an issue with the quick menu disappearing.

Fixed a bug where the progress files carried over from previous versions of the game.

Achievements are now unlocking on Steam.

We had to fix an issue regarding the saves directory, which unfortunately reset all progress.

To get back your progress go to

C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Roaming\RenPy

and copy files from the folder named "TR-1604850244"

to the one named "COTTR"