 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Chronicles of Tal'Dun: The Remainder update for 24 March 2022

Update #1

Share · View all patches · Build 8431043 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks reporting some bugs in the Steam forum! With this update we fixed the following:

  • Fixed an issue with the quick menu disappearing.
  • Fixed a bug where the progress files carried over from previous versions of the game.
  • Achievements are now unlocking on Steam.

We had to fix an issue regarding the saves directory, which unfortunately reset all progress.
To get back your progress go to

C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Roaming\RenPy
and copy files from the folder named "TR-1604850244"
to the one named "COTTR"

Changed files in this update

The Remainder - Complete Content Depot 1616281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.