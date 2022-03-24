 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Toram Online update for 24 March 2022

【Live】Iconos - Story Mission Chapter 6 on 3/25!!

Share · View all patches · Build 8430791 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

3/25(Fri) 12:00 PM GMT+9 is the Toram Online Official Live Stream of Bemmo Channel

Live Program Web Pages

Live Contents

[In this program, foreign MC Sarah learns to Toram.]
[The data used in production is borrowed from the development team.]

  • One Point Japanese!(Japanese +1pt) ※Japanese with Sarah
  • Iconos - Story Mission Chapter 6
  • Let's Visit Your Land

Featuring：Sarah (Bemmo Channel Toram English MC)

※Please note that schedule of live streams, content,
　and presenters may be subject to change without notice.

Changed files in this update

Toram Online Content Depot 1827181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.