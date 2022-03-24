Added feature
-You can enter the elite stage starting from level 30.
-You can get experience, rune, experience potions on the elite stage.
-Experience potions can be moved by pressing the top button on the extraction screen.
-Changed level requirement lower. (enchant, extract, heroic dungeon)
-If you clear the normal stage of the previous stage, the next stage will also be opened
-You can now see who has leveled up on the results screen.
-Elite Stage and Experience Potion missions have been added.
50 update for 24 March 2022
50 v1.31 Update!
Added feature
