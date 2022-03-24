0.8.9a hotfix

Very important fix to huge bugs, that I've found out just today unfortunately. So apologize for the inconvenience, but it should be good now. Didn't know that all the things except Hammer and Tongs were not actually even being considered with the new features. It was huge deal for me so I've decided to build a hotfix immediately.
Changes:
- Customer feedback reviews in Sales History menu will now also display an icon of which area to focus on and their chance is increased to 50% (up from 25%)
Bug fixes:
- fixed a bug where ALL items except Hammer and Tongs didn't work with manuscript setup values and would always bypass the whole feature
- fixed a bug where ALL item types didn't add bonuses based on creator skillset and speciality
Changed files in this update