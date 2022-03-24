Update 5.031 for IL-2 Sturmovik: Desert Wings - Tobruk is out now!

Hello pilots,
Land your machines for a moment and listen to what your control tower has to say! The new update 5.031 has just been released, bringing many bugfixes and adding a few features. Keep reading to know more!
==== CHANGE LOG ====
- Bugfix: Pilots can now bailout from Tiger Moth when opening the side doors. [MicroWave]
- Bugfixes Wellington: Increased primary light strength [MicroWave]
- Bugfixes Wellington: added Lorenz lights [MicroWave]
- Bugfixes Wellington: fixed glance at instruments view [MicroWave]
- Bugfixes Wellington: antenna wire disappears when keel is shot off [MicroWave]
- Bugfixes Wellington: fixed FLRC instrument [MicroWave]
- Bugfixes Wellington: one CTD with unrealistic gunnery [MicroWave]
- Added localizations for manuals and mission briefings. Please note that when Single Missions are updated by TFS it is not automatic that you will see the updated missions in your game immediately. This is because TFS will never delete any files that are in your "\Documents\1C SoftClub\il-2 sturmovik cliffs of dover" folder! To get the updated Single Missions you must delete the existing missions in "\Documents\1C SoftClub\il-2 sturmovik cliffs of dover\missions\Single" while the game is not running. Next time you start the game the updated Single Missions will be copied from the game's installation folder (...\Steam\steamapps...) into "\Documents\1CSoftClub\il-2 sturmovik cliffs of dover\missions\Single" where you can play them.
- Campaigns "Desert Hawks", "Eagles Over Tobruk", "On Ne Passe Pas!", "Rising >From the Ashes", "Their Finest Hour", "Their Greatest Challenge", and Single Missions "A Busy Morning", "Aerial Crusade", "Aftershocks", "As Above, So Below", "Attack of the Eagles", "Attack of the Kiwi", "August Attrition", "The Battle Goes On", "Battle on the Somme", "Christmas Convoy", "Corpo Aereo Italiano", "Corpo Aereo Italiano II", "Darkness Over Derna", "Dawn Over the Desert", "Defiant to the End", "Dusk Raid", "The Kanalkampf", "No Respite", "Royal Rodeo", "Solent Skirmishes", and "The Southampton Blitz": adjusted and added static objects for consistency, logic, and historical accuracy, revised and corrected weather settings and corresponding briefing text, corrected grammar errors in English briefings. [Cybermat47]
- Campaigns "Desert Hawks", "Eagles Over Tobruk", and Single Missions "Aerial Crusade", "As Above, So Below", "Dawn Over the Desert", "Darkness Over Derna", and "The Old and the New": added three ships to berths at Tobruk harbour and added more static objects. [Cybermat47]
- Campaigns "Rising From the Ashes", "Their Finest Hour", "Their Greatest Challenge", and Single Missions "A Busy Morning", "Aftershocks", "Attack of the Eagles", "Attack of the Kiwi", "August Attrition", "The Battle Goes On", "Christmas Convoy", "Corpo Aereo Italiano", "Corpo Aereo Italiano II", "Defiant to the End", "Dusk Raid", "The Kanalkampf", "No Respite", "Royal Rodeo", "Solent Skirmishes", and "The Southampton Blitz": adjusted front markers to be neater. [Cybermat47]
- Campaign "Their Finest Hour" and Single Missions "A Busy Morning", "August Attrition", "Corpo Aereo Italiano", "Corpo Aereo Italiano II", and "The Kanalkampf": changed Hurricane (DH 5-20, 100 octane) flights to Hurricane (Rotol, 100 octane) flights to match photos of the actual individual aircraft depicted in the campaigns and single missions by serial numbers and/or skins, or photos of aircraft used by the depicted squadrons in reality. Updated slides, icons, and briefings to match. [Cybermat47]
- Campaigns "On Ne Passe Pas!", "Their Finest Hour", "Their Greatest Challenge", and Single Missions "Attack of the Kiwi", and "The Kanalkampf": revised Stuka bases, waypoint speeds, and altitudes for consistency, historical accuracy, and to make it easier for player-controlled aircraft to maintain formation with the AI. [Cybermat47]
- Campaign "Desert Hawks": Italian BR.20M flights replaced with German Ju 88 flights in missions 5 and 9 and updated static aircraft, slides, and briefings to match. Enemy aircraft in mission 5 reduced to lone aircraft at altitude of 4500m to reflect Sergeant R. K. Wilson's (No. 3 SQN RAAF) report of combat on 1/12/1941. Enemy bombers' target in mission 9 changed to newly added supply depot at Sidi Rezegh. Revised AI speeds in missions 8 and 9. [Cybermat47]
- Campaign "Eagles Over Tobruk": grammar corrections to the English briefings of missions 2 and 3, revised AI, skins, tactical markings, and serial numbers for missions 1-5. Revised AI speed in mission 6. Revised starting time in mission 9 to 0701 hours and updated slide to match. [Cybermat47]
- Campaign "Their Finest Hour": changed Stab III./JG 26's aircraft to Bf 109 E-3s in mission 05 to match photos of the the aircraft flown by German ace Adolf Galland when he led that unit. Gave the lead aircraft the skin "JG26_0III_Galland 13.8.1940.jpg". [Cybermat47]
- Campaign "Rising From the Ashes": replaced 5./KG 30 with a generic unit meant to represent 1./KGr 106. II./KG 30 was in Scandinavia at the time of this mission, making 1./KGr 106 a more historically accurate choice for a France-based Ju 88 unit. [Cybermat47]
- Single Missions "Attack of the Eagles" and "The Battle Goes On": lowered the AI skill level of one ace aircraft in each mission to veteran. [Cybermat47]
- Single Missions "Corpo Aereo Italiano" and "Corpo Aereo Italiano II": all Hurricanes given new skin "Hurricane Europe Late 1940-Early 1941". No. 41 lead given new skin "TFS Spit IIa EBZ Observer Corps a02 (Black Left Wing).jpg". Remaining Spitfires given skin "Spitfire Europe Late 1940-Early 1941.jpg". Reworked No. 41 SQN waypoints to prevent aircraft flying to barrage balloon cables. [Cybermat47]
- Single Missions "A Busy Morning", "Aftershocks", and "Dusk Raid": revised 4./ZG 76 and 6./ZG 76 slides. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "A Busy Morning": revised Stab II./JG 51 markings. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "Attack of the Eagles": changed III./KG 51 to II./KG 76 so that Luftflotte 2 aircraft will not be escorting Luftflotte 3 aircraft. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "August Attrition": date changed to 23/8/1940, No.303 Hurricane flight replaced with No. 1 SQN Hurricane flight (303 is now flyable in the new mission "Battle for Biggin Hill"), flight leader of 7./JG 51 given the skin "JG51_7_Oesau 19.8.40.jpg" and appropriate markings. Briefings, slides, and callsigns updated to match all changes. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "Battle for Biggin Hill": added new Hurricane and Spitfire VS He 111, Ju 88, Bf 110, and Bf 109 mission (90 aircraft in one dogfight/interception). [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "Christmas Convoy": the AI speed on the last two waypoints for 804 NAS has been reduced to 296km/h (160 knots) to reflect the fact that the Martlet's airspeed indicator uses knots rather than km/h. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "Martlets Over the Mediterranean": added new Martlet VS G.50 and Italian Ju 87 mission. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "The Old and the New": reduced number of No. 14 SQN Blenheims to three. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "Raid on Tobruk": added new Ju 87, Bf 109, and G.50 VS Hurricane mission. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "Solent Skirmishes": revised main slide and icon. [Cybermat47]
- Single Mission "Unending Onslaught": added new Spitfire VS He 111 and Bf 109 mission. [Cybermat47]
- Skins "Cannon Spitfire Europe Late 1940-Mid 1941.jpg" and "Spitfire Europe Late 1940-Mid 1941.jpg": updated to have sky-coloured pitot tubes. [major_setback and Cybermat47]
- Skins "Martlet Royal Navy Generic (TFS).jpg" and "martlet Royal Navy -H 3676 (TFS).jpg": added to Martlet Mk III/trop. These skins represent Grumman F4F-3A Wildcats ordered by the Hellenic Air Force that did not arrive before the fall of Greece, and were taken by the Royal Navy as Martlet Mk IIIs. [LARRY69]
- Skins "Setback's He111P Green prop Generic.jpg", "Setback's He111P white prop Generic", "Setback's He111P red prop Generic.jpg", and "Setbacks He111P yellow prop Generic.jpg": added to He 111 P-2. [major_setback]
- Skin "1 Sqn JX-B P3395 Wittering October 1940.jpg": added to all non-tropical Hurricane Mk I Rotol and FB day variants. This was the aircraft of English ace Arthur Victor Clowes. [LARRY69]
- Skin "1_Yellow_Spinner.jpg": added to all non-tropical Hurricane Mk I day variants. This skin represents an unidentified aircraft that can be seen parked next to P3395 in a photo. [major_setback and Cybermat47]
- Skin "303 Sqn RF-F V6684 Northolt September 1940.jpg": modified for consistency with other skins. [LARRY69]
- Skin "303 Sqn RF-F V6684 Northolt September 1940 (without Cartoon)": added to all non-tropical 100 octane and FB Hurricane Mk I variants. This aircraft famously carried a tally of all 126 victories scored by No. 303 SQN in the Battle of Britain, though this skin depicts it before the tally was applied. The skin "303 Sqn RF-F V6684 Northolt September 1940.jpg" has the tally present. [LARRY69]
- Skin '73 Sqn U- W9293 Libya 1941 (TFS).jpg': updated with serial number for historical accuracy. [Cybermat47]
- Skin "Desert Stuka 6.StG 2 T6-DP NHK (TFS).jpg": added to Ju 87 B-2/trop. This famous 'snake Stuka' of 6./StG 2 has commonly been depicted with the codes T6-CP or T6-DP. Both options are now represented in the game by skins. [LARRY69]
- Skin "Hurricane Europe Late 1940-Early 1941": added to all non-tropical Hurricane Mk I day variants. This skin and its Spitfire counterpart depict the standard RAF day fighter scheme used from late 1940 to early 1941, with a sky-coloured fuselage band and spinner and black port wing underside. [major_setback]
- Skin "JG3_0_von_Hahn 26.8.1940.jpg": added to Bf 109 E-4 and Bf 109 E-4 late. This is the aircraft of German ace Hans von Hahn. [LARRY69]
- Skin "JG26_0III_Galland 13.8.1940.jpg": added to Bf 109 E-3. These are the colours of German ace Adolf Galland. [LARRY69 and Cybermat47]
- Skin "Spitfire Europe Late 1940-Early 1941.jpg": added to all Spitfire Mk I variants and the Spitfire Mk IIa. [major_setback and Cybermat47]
- Skin "TFS Spit Mk I, boomerang a1.jpg": added to all Spitfire Mk I variants. This skin carries the personal emblem of Australian ace Desmond Sheen. [major_setback]
- Skin "TFS Spit Mk I, squirrel a2.jpg": added to all Spitfire Mk I variants. This skin depicts the aircraft of English ace Hilary Lionel Richard Hood. [major_setback]
- Skin "TFS Spit IIa EBZ Observer Corps a02 (Black Left Wing).jpg": added to the Spitfire Mk IIa. This is a variant of the previously added "TFS Spit IIa EBZ Observer Corps a02.jpg" skin, but with a black port wing underside. Available photos of Spitfire P7666 do not show wether or not this aircraft had a black port wing underside, so both options have been provided. [major_setback and Cybermat47]
- Skin "ZG76_II Alt 5 Victories.jpg": added to all non-tropical Bf 110 C-2, C-4, and C-7 variants. This skin is based on Bf 110 C-4 3602 flown by German ace Erich Groth and his subordinate Hermann Weber, but can also be used as a generic II./ZG 76 ace skin. [Cybermat47]
- Skin "ZG76_II Alt.jpg": updated with smoother edges on the shark mouth art for all non-tropical Bf 110 C-2, C-4, and C-7 variants. [Cybermat47]
