v1.0.2 - QoL Additions

Released v1.0.2 - just a little update!
Changelog:
- The 'R' key can now be used to reset the game before starting, so you can reset for the perfect ball angle
- Added controller support, confirmed working with an xbox controller but let me know if you have issues with other forms of controller!
- Added Cloud Saving support, so your save file should now synchronise over PCs. Please be aware that it will use the save file stored on the first device you play on, so data from other devices might be overwritten!
Let me know if any issues, enjoy!
Changed files in this update