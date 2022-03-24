 Skip to content

Who's Lila? update for 24 March 2022

Who's Lila? OST and Palette Editor out now!

Who's Lila? OST is out!

Check it out here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1929370/Whos_Lila_Soundtrack/?beta=0
50+ tracks and small in-game easter eggs for owners!

Who's Lila? Palette Editor

The game now includes a palette editor and Workshop support:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1697700/workshop/

In the main menu in the palette section you will now be able to create and share your own palettes!

(Keep in mind: the editor unlocks after finding at least 6 palettes in-game)

Changed files in this update

