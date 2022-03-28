 Skip to content

Beholder 3 update for 28 March 2022

Update 1.0.7

  • Added various animation sounds
  • Added improved secret door lock picking animations
  • Fixed PlayStation controllers not being detected correctly when Steam Input Configuration Support was enabled
  • Fixed an issue where subtitles would overlap in the intro
  • Fixed an issue where dialogues with the guard are triggered after loading
  • Fixed an issue where dialogue options with the police enforcer showed $nil instead of the right value
  • Fixed an issue where receiving a call from Lotte after a certain story event was possible, breaking subsequent dialogues
  • Fixed an issue where popups would display the wrong quest step when the quest is hidden
  • Frank now plays a sitting animation whenever filing a report or profile in Frank's office
  • Frank now plays an animation when scanning a keycard at the scanner in the ministry for the first time
  • NPCs that have been released from arrest will now respawn at the metro exit in their respective location
  • Other minor fixes

