Update 1.0.7

The newest Beholder 3 update is already available for download ⏰
List of changes:
- Added various animation sounds
- Added improved secret door lock picking animations
- Fixed PlayStation controllers not being detected correctly when Steam Input Configuration Support was enabled
- Fixed an issue where subtitles would overlap in the intro
- Fixed an issue where dialogues with the guard are triggered after loading
- Fixed an issue where dialogue options with the police enforcer showed $nil instead of the right value
- Fixed an issue where receiving a call from Lotte after a certain story event was possible, breaking subsequent dialogues
- Fixed an issue where popups would display the wrong quest step when the quest is hidden
- Frank now plays a sitting animation whenever filing a report or profile in Frank's office
- Frank now plays an animation when scanning a keycard at the scanner in the ministry for the first time
- NPCs that have been released from arrest will now respawn at the metro exit in their respective location
- Other minor fixes
