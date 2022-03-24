 Skip to content

Ficket update for 24 March 2022

1.9.0 更新说明

Share · View all patches · Build 8429890 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

整体修改了 UI

  • 标题栏一体化
  • 导航按钮放置在标题栏
  • 侧边栏可以收纳
  • 重写了源管理

Changed files in this update

Ficket Content Depot 1634681
