- Added a fail-safe mode for upper z-level generation that skips spawning enemies if there isn't enough space for them.
- Fixed adventure mode crash when visiting a retired dungeon that has ongoing roof construction.
- Added the distillation skill to vampire nobles.
- Steeds that are hostile to their rider are automatically dismounted.
KeeperRL update for 24 March 2022
Alpha 34 hotfix 8 released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
