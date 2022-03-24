 Skip to content

KeeperRL update for 24 March 2022

Alpha 34 hotfix 8 released

Share · View all patches · Build 8429883

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a fail-safe mode for upper z-level generation that skips spawning enemies if there isn't enough space for them.
  • Fixed adventure mode crash when visiting a retired dungeon that has ongoing roof construction.
  • Added the distillation skill to vampire nobles.
  • Steeds that are hostile to their rider are automatically dismounted.

Changed files in this update

