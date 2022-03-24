 Skip to content

Fono update for 24 March 2022

Version 1.3.2 released!

Hey fellow gamers,
here's small patch with the following changes:

  • Bugfix: corrected movement stutters when using controller

Let us know if you find any issues and have fun playing Fono!

Cheers,
Miro

