Animal Shelter update for 24 March 2022

Patch 1.0.1:

Patch 1.0.1 · Build 8429379 · Last edited 24 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue where buildings couldn't be placed in some spots
  • Fixed sponge not always working correctly
  • Fixed washing Shepard breed
  • Fixed loading animals on surgery table and washing station
  • Fixed issues with bandaging and healing the animals
  • Fixed jittering camera after player's camera animation
  • Fixed remapping 'E' and 'F' keys
  • Added remapping alternative secondary interaction key
  • Added remapping alternative primary interaction key
  • Fixed setting default settings
  • Trait animation fixed (issues with size of elements)
  • Added missing translations in missions
  • Fixed 'playing laser toy' cravings not being fulfilled
  • Added missing names in to Credits
  • Fixed issues with equipping item and loading them

