- Fixed issue where buildings couldn't be placed in some spots
- Fixed sponge not always working correctly
- Fixed washing Shepard breed
- Fixed loading animals on surgery table and washing station
- Fixed issues with bandaging and healing the animals
- Fixed jittering camera after player's camera animation
- Fixed remapping 'E' and 'F' keys
- Added remapping alternative secondary interaction key
- Added remapping alternative primary interaction key
- Fixed setting default settings
- Trait animation fixed (issues with size of elements)
- Added missing translations in missions
- Fixed 'playing laser toy' cravings not being fulfilled
- Added missing names in to Credits
- Fixed issues with equipping item and loading them
Animal Shelter update for 24 March 2022
Patch 1.0.1:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
