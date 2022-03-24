 Skip to content

Godsbane update for 24 March 2022

Version 1.4.2

Version 1.4.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a crash that would occur when two Treants heal each other at the same time

  • Irali should now work correctly with Adapt and Hibernate.
  • Match history is now ordered correctly.
  • Hibernate and Adapt no longer influence Power damage, only Abilities.
  • Hibernate damage changed from [70%/100%/175%] to [80%/120%/160%]
  • Adapt damage changed from [40%/60%/100%] to [50%/75%/100%].
  • Divine Reflection no longer absorbs the damage reflected.
  • Fixed a bug where forfeiting during the tutorial would cause the UI to be unresponsive.

Changed files in this update

