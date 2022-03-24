Version 1.4.2

Fixed a crash that would occur when two Treants heal each other at the same time
- Irali should now work correctly with Adapt and Hibernate.
- Match history is now ordered correctly.
- Hibernate and Adapt no longer influence Power damage, only Abilities.
- Hibernate damage changed from [70%/100%/175%] to [80%/120%/160%]
- Adapt damage changed from [40%/60%/100%] to [50%/75%/100%].
- Divine Reflection no longer absorbs the damage reflected.
- Fixed a bug where forfeiting during the tutorial would cause the UI to be unresponsive.
