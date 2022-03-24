Trial 17-19 are Here! Check the manual before you start a new challenge!

All new trial levels 17-19 are now open! Are you ready for new challenges?
Trial 17
Normal NPC now have more challenging behaviors and enhanced skills. All the numbers below are base values, which will be impacted by trial factors.
Chapter 1
- Spider Egg: gain 6 block when born
- Spider: attack applies 1 poison
- Fire Spider: attack applies 2 burnings regardless of dealing HP damage or not
- Poison Spider: chant gain 16 block
- Grey Spider：Weave deal 11 damage
- Skeleton：bone armor gains 8 block
- Elite Skeleton：start with 3 consititution
- Wolf Cub：attack damage +1
- Wolf Mother：Protect gain additional 2 block, Angry deal 100% more damage
- Wolf Alpha：Howling applies 3 strength, Attack applies 2 Scratch Marks
- Brown Bear: gain 8 block
- Grey Bear: increase damage to 9
- Lazy Bear: gain 15 block when sleeping
- Fat Rabbit: Attack damage +1
- Sneaky Rabbit: Sneaky count increases by 2 each round
- Thief Rabbit：Rabbit Strike damage +1
- Regular Rat：Bite attack 1 more time
- Explosive Rat：deal 10 damage when dying
- Mold Rat：Bite applies 1 vulnerable
- Bandit Spearman：shuffles 2 Wound cards
- Bandit Archer：Shooting Star attack 1 more time (2 dmg x5）
Chapter 2
-
The Tiger Knight: cancel intent if receive more than 54 damage
-
The Goat Hunter：cancel intent if applied more than 3 debuffs
-
The Deer Wizard：caoncel intent if played required number of cards to be mod of 4
-
White Ghost：Guardian gain 18 block, HP increases to 160
-
Jade Princess：Gain 3 evasion every round. Beautiful Kisses applies 3 Charmed.
-
Scorpian Warrior：Restriction gain 25 block. Scarlet Needle applies bleeding regardless of dealing HP damage.
-
Giant Bat：Gain 5 fly when taking off. Start with 5 fly。Soaring Vampire deals 14 damage.
-
Harpy：
- Feather Blade deals 6 damage. * Demonic Scream applies 3 frail.
-
Demon Hunter: act twice when he has buff or debuff.
-
Painted Spirit：Painted Skin every 2 rounds.
-
Yasha：
- Gain 6 fly when taking off. Start with 6 fly. * Trident Thrust deals 20 damage, applies 3 frail.
-
Dream Walker:
- Hypnosis gains 2 more block when chanting. * Dream eater shuffles 3 Forgotten.
-
Dark Spector:
- Absorb Constitution absorbs 3 cons and gains 17 block when chanting. * Absorb Block absorbs 15 block.
-
Light Spector:
- Absorb Strength absorbs 3 strength and gains 17 block when chanting. * Absorb Life absorbs 13 HP.
-
Crab Guardian: Arterial Pinch applies 4 bleeding. 4 Malleable.
-
Catfish Guardian: Layered Bubble applies 2 vulnerable. Bubble Attack applies 1 frail.
-
Plum Blossom Fairy: starts with 12 block. Sweet Plum applies 6 Regen.
-
Orchid Fairy: starts with 12 block. Orchid Discourage reduce 3 strength and gain 15 block when chanting
-
Bamboo Fairy: starts with 12 block. Bamboo Fast Growth gain 15 block
-
Daisy Fairy: starts with 12 block. Daisy Allure reduces 2 constitution
-
Thorn Spore: starts with 5 block
-
Toxic Spore: starts with 5 block
-
God of Agriculture：2 Thorns Aura
-
Coffin Monster: Consume reduces 20% HP per round.
Chapter 3
-
Golden Eblow：
- Fake Buddha increased to 400
- Buddha’s Punishment attack 1 more time
- Bottomless Bag deals damage equal to 15% MAX HP.
- Spiked Club Swing deals 40 damage
-
The Rhino King：
- Thick Skin: gain 30 block each round, 400 block max.
- Rhino Armor: 50 block
-
The Golden Roc：
- Fly gains 12 fly.
- Golden Feather Strike: 7 damage x 6.
- Necro Flame: gain 35 block when chanting, applies 6 burning.
-
The Cyan Lion:
- Lion’s Pride: if deals HP damage, the HP damage is at least 9.
- Roar：30 damage。
- Lion’s Strength: gain 3 strength each round.
-
The Citrine Elephant:
- Dash：applies 3 Rupture
- Protection: protects 3 rounds, gain 45 block
- HP+100，12 Strangle.
-
Emerald Dragon Princess:Summon a water guardian at start. Immune to Wet, deals 20% more damage to targets with wet.
-
Emerald Dragon King: Summon a water guardian at start. Immune to Wet, deals 20% more damage to targets with wet.
-
The Sword Dancer: Sword Dance deals 40 damage and accumulates 200, gaining 5 evasion. HP increases 100.
-
Lohan of Peace：Lohan Strike attacks 1 more time, HP+100.
-
Lohan of War: Hunt Dragons attacks 1 more time, HP+100.
-
Rodent Duchess: summon at least 3 mice, each mouse starts with 10 block. Demonic Siren shuffles 3 Seduced or Charmed.
-
Celestial of Wishes:
- Blood of My Blood: +4 constitution，+4 strength. Phantom Strikes attacks 1 more time True Mirror: creates 2 mirrors
-
Moon Rabbit Fairy:
- Rabbit Holes: 4 invisible, Rabbits HP x3.
- Moon Cake: 30 Block, gain 3 strength, 3 constitution.
-
Ox Head: 14 living armor caps at 28. HP + 100.
-
Horse Head：12 Regen caps at 24. HP + 100.
-
Hell Judge: summon 3 slave imps. Hell Judge gains 3 str or 3 Constitution.
-
Worm: MAX damage is 18.
-
Voodoo Witch: summon 3 worms.
-
Voodoo Zombie: Hp+20, gain 2 strength
-
Voodoo Elder
- Deadly Poison: gains 40 block when chanting, and applies 6 poison. * They Are Billions: 3 zombies。
-
Sky Chaser：
- Soul Bark：takes 4 cards, applies 4 weak.
- HP+100.
-
Sky Diver:
- gains 7 fly, starts with 7 fly. Dark Eclipse: applies 2 blind. HP+100.
Trial 18
Elites now have more challenging behaviors and enhanced skills. All the numbers below are base values, which will be impacted by trial factors.
Chapter 1
- Master Zenith：Shape Shifting recovers at least 30HP, and recovers 3 HP each round.
- Black Hurricane：HP +20.
- Yellow Phantom：starts with 3 Artifact.
Chapter 2
-
Centipede Monarch: gain 5 block when lose each eye. Has 10 eyes.
-
Son of Fire:
- Necrofire Shield: 18 block
- Flexibility: 4 Evasion
- Gains 2 Strength
-
The Carp King: summon 2 water guardians.
-
Gambler: gain 2 strength for 1 round every time receives HP damage.
-
Master of Light and Shadow: 3 Artifact or 3 Apparition. Gain 3 Evasion at the start of the round.
-
Master of Thunder Tower:
- Block Cap at 400
- Gain 100 block when chanting
- HP+50
-
Lady Green:
- Tail Lash deals 15 damage.
- Hidden Daggers gains 15 block and 3 strength.
- Green Snake Scale: gain 15 block.
-
Lady White:
- 15 Strangle, gain 24 block when chanting.
- White Snack Scale gains 12 living armor.
- Rain of Tranquility applies 10 regen
- Flood the Thunder Tower: 10 damage x 6
Chapter 3
-
Emissary of Heaven
- Persuasion: shuffles 4 Hesitation cards.
- Silver Tongue: base attack increases to 14 damage
- Calm: gains 70 block when chanting, shuffles 4 Doubt cards.
- Argue: gains 70 block when chanting, shuffles 4 Regret cards.
-
Nine-Head Phoenix
- Each head applies 4 poison.
- Nine Wings:gain 15 fly, cap at 15.
- Artery Parasite: shuffles 4 Parasite cards
- Swallow the Sky: 7 damage x9.
-
Buddha of Future:
- Laughter：15 damage x 4
- Skyfall: Attack 1 more time
- Inner Peace: 5 Deflection
- 10 Malleable
-
Jade Lute Spirit
- Dazzling Phrase: 80 Block when chanting, shuffles 7 Dazed cards.
- Seductive Phrase: 80 Block when chanting, shuffles 5 Seduced cards.
- Ultrasound Notes: 12 damage x4
-
The Memory Keeper: reduce 2 hand size each round, and reduce 1 hand size whenever the deck shuffles
Trial 19
Bosses now have more challenging behaviors and enhanced skills. All the numbers below are base values, which will be impacted by trial factors.
-
Spider Queen:
- Produces 4 Spider Eggs
- Queen’s Curse: gains 21 blocks when chanting
- Deadly Venom: gains 35 blocks when chanting
-
Skeleton Queen
- summons 3 Elite Skeletons
- Every soul essence gains 6 block. Absorbs gain 20 block
-
Golden Horn and Silver Horn Masters：life link.
-
The Bull King:
- Demonic Roar: reduce draw count by 2.
- Demon Skin: Human form factor 50%, Bull Form factor 100%。
-
Lord of Chaos:
- Black Hole: attack 1 more time
- Chaos Bolt: takes 2 cards
- Bloody Swing: attack 1 more time (14 damage x4)
- Reality Rift: Shuffle 6 Dazed
-
Monkey General:
- Applies 1 freezing to all enemies at star of each round
- Ice Armor: gain 40 block
- Tactical Retreat: applies 12 living armor caps at 24
- Monkey General’s Roar: gain 30 block
-
Emperor of Hell:
- Wheel of Death: +5 strength 50 block. 2nd shuffle in a single round will end the round.
- Sin Mark reduces attack damage by 50%.
- Void Slash: applies 2 Apparition.
- Tormenting Strikes: deal base damage of 15.
-
Divine of Justice:
- Divine Punishment: attacks 1 more time (25 damage x3)
- Divine Blade: attacks 1 more time (35 damage x3)
- Divine Armor: gains 60 block, gains living armor by 30 + focus point, caps at 50
-
The Fallen Phoenix:
- Start with Yasha, Harpy, and Giant Bat.
- Dark Flaunting: gain 4 strength.
- Blinded by Light: 15 damage x4
- Submitted: clear 30 block
- Submission:12 damage x 7
